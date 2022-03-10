Psaki suggests 'horrific' Florida LGBT education bill was motivated by bigotry

(NATIONAL REVIEW) – Addressing reporters one day after the Florida legislature passed a bill barring teachers from including discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in their K-3 curriculum, White House press secretary Jen Psaki questioned whether the bill’s supporters are bigots intent on doing harm to gay children.

The bill would “discriminate against families, against kids—put these kids in a position of not getting the support they need at a time when that’s exactly what they need,” Psaki said. “It’s discriminatory, it’s a form of bullying, it his horrific. I mean, the president has spoken to that.”

Psaki was responding to a question from a reporter on why President Biden voted in favor of a Senate bill amendment, while serving as a senator in 1994, to bar federal funds for services “being used for the promotion of homosexuality as a positive lifestyle alternative.”

