Putin an 'obviously insane czar': Russians urged to protest Ukraine invasion every day

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny called early Wednesday for Russians to protest Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and he labeled President Vladimir Putin an “obviously insane czar.”
“Let’s at least not become a nation of frightened silent people. Of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war against Ukraine unleashed by our obviously insane czar,” Navalny said Wednesday in a statement published on Twitter by his spokesperson.
TRENDING: Putin hopes to expose Biden's crime wave in Ukraine
“We cannot wait any longer,” Navalny said. “Wherever you are, in Russia, Belarus or on the other side of the planet, go to the main square of your city every weekday and at 2 pm on weekends and holidays.”
Navalny was first detained in January 2021 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent attack. He was put on a new trial in February 2022 for charges that could add 10 years to his current prison sentence.
Advertisement - story continues below
“If in order to stop the war we have to fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves, we will fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves,” he said. “Everything has a price, and now, in the spring of 2022, we must pay this price. There’s no one to do it for us. Let’s not ‘be against the war.’ Let’s fight against the war.”
Both Navalny and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have received praise from the West for their courage in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Zelesnkyy was reportedly offered the opportunity to evacuate Kyiv by the U.S., but declined, asking for “ammunition, not a ride.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]