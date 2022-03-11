RealClearPolitics co-founder reveals shocking vocabulary words given to 5th grader

RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan said that his 5th-grade child was given vocabulary words for a science class that included the terms "transgender," "cisgender," "adolescence," "consent," and "nonbinary."
"Last night my 5th grader told us his vocabulary words for 'science' class this week," Bevan tweeted along with a list of the words.
Advertisement - story continues below
Bevan followed up his initial tweet by posting a photo of a sheet of paper that contained the five vocabulary words, as well as definitions and examples of each word being used in a sentence.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]