RealClearPolitics co-founder reveals shocking vocabulary words given to 5th grader

RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan said that his 5th-grade child was given vocabulary words for a science class that included the terms "transgender," "cisgender," "adolescence," "consent," and "nonbinary."

"Last night my 5th grader told us his vocabulary words for 'science' class this week," Bevan tweeted along with a list of the words.

Bevan followed up his initial tweet by posting a photo of a sheet of paper that contained the five vocabulary words, as well as definitions and examples of each word being used in a sentence.

Read the full story ›