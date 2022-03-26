Red Rose pro-life rescuers found guilty of trespassing for handing out flowers



By Nancy Flanders

Three pro-life men who entered into an abortion facility last year in White Plains, New York, in an attempt to save lives from abortion have been convicted of trespassing.

The Rev. Christopher “Fidelis” Moscinski, Matthew Connolly, and William Goodman entered All Women’s Health & Medical Services on November 27, 2021, as representatives of the pro-life group Red Rose Rescue. They handed out roses to the women present at the abortion facility and offered them alternatives to abortion. Many women have credited pro-life counselors with saving the lives of their babies and saving them from a lifetime of abortion regret.

According to the Red Rose Rescue Facebook page, the jury deliberated for about 30 minutes on March 17, before returning with a unanimous guilty verdict. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 20, and the three men face a maximum sentence of three months in prison or one year of probation and a possible fine of up to $500, according to lohud.

“This verdict allows us, in some small way, to be more closely aligned to our poor sisters and brothers in the womb who are being wantonly ignored by the courts and rejected by so many people in our nation,” said Goodman in reply to the jury’s decision. “But in response to the jury’s condemnation, we offer them only forgiveness.”

Steve Anduze, the attorney representing the three men, said they were found guilty of entering the building and refusing to leave for about two hours, but he noted that they did not block access to any women who were entering the building. Police had to carry the men out of the building.

“All they did was hand out roses to the patients in the waiting room and offer them alternatives to abortion and supportive services,” he said. “They were giving the women roses in the waiting room, and they were offering alternatives to abortion. They were telling them that there were services available to them, they had the opportunity to choose a different path; they wanted to save the lives of the unborn.”

Goodman and Fr. Moscinski have faced charges in the past for similar actions in Washington, D.C., and Fr. Moscinski has also faced charges for similar actions in Virginia.

