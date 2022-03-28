Report: Google chief 'indirectly' paid salaries for Biden science advisers

A social-media thread being posted by a White House reporter is making the operations of the Joe Biden White House sound "shady."

That's according to a posting from Twitchy, which monitors social-media claims.

The postings from White House reporter Alex Thompson explain that a charity arm established by Eric Schmidt, formerly the CEO of Google, was paying the salaries of two science office workers at the White House.

"Including the now-chief of staff."

TRENDING: Biden to get the hook? 25th Amendment chatter sparked by 'dangerous' remarks

And that raised a number of "ethical concerns."

Other ethical fights broke out last fall because Tom Kalil, an OSTP alum, was serving as an unpaid consultant at the science office while still working as chief innovation officer at Schmidt Futures — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 28, 2022

Then-general counsel Rachel Wallace replied that Kalil’s involvement was “a significant conflict of interest, given his dual roles. My strong and urgent advice to you is to redirect this process and determine if there is another mechanism available to bring Marc on.” — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 28, 2022

Wallace, deputy counsel at OSTP, told me: “I and others on the legal team had been noticing a large number of staff with financial connections to Schmidt Futures & were increasingly concerned about the influence this organization was able to have through these individuals” — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 28, 2022

Thompson reported that officials explained senior staff "pushed to find ways to quickly bring on subject matter experts," and that "legal counsel" was reviewing ethical conflicts.

It was because of the "number of personnel" that were tied closely to Schmidt Futures.

The report explains Schmidt has very close ties to Eric Lander, of the science office, who was on the board of Broad Institute, which got a $150 million gift from Schmidt when Lander was picked by Biden.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!