Report: Google chief 'indirectly' paid salaries for Biden science advisers

A social-media thread being posted by a White House reporter is making the operations of the Joe Biden White House sound "shady."
That's according to a posting from Twitchy, which monitors social-media claims.
Advertisement - story continues below
The postings from White House reporter Alex Thompson explain that a charity arm established by Eric Schmidt, formerly the CEO of Google, was paying the salaries of two science office workers at the White House.
"Including the now-chief of staff."
TRENDING: Biden to get the hook? 25th Amendment chatter sparked by 'dangerous' remarks
And that raised a number of "ethical concerns."
Advertisement - story continues below
Other ethical fights broke out last fall because Tom Kalil, an OSTP alum, was serving as an unpaid consultant at the science office while still working as chief innovation officer at Schmidt Futures
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 28, 2022
Then-general counsel Rachel Wallace replied that Kalil’s involvement was “a significant conflict of interest, given his dual roles. My strong and urgent advice to you is to redirect this process and determine if there is another mechanism available to bring Marc on.”
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 28, 2022
Wallace, deputy counsel at OSTP, told me: “I and others on the legal team had been noticing a large number of staff with financial connections to Schmidt Futures & were increasingly concerned about the influence this organization was able to have through these individuals”
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 28, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Thompson reported that officials explained senior staff "pushed to find ways to quickly bring on subject matter experts," and that "legal counsel" was reviewing ethical conflicts.
It was because of the "number of personnel" that were tied closely to Schmidt Futures.
The report explains Schmidt has very close ties to Eric Lander, of the science office, who was on the board of Broad Institute, which got a $150 million gift from Schmidt when Lander was picked by Biden.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]