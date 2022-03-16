Report: News organization found Secret Service emails government said were missing

The behavior in recent years by Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has raised any number of questions about Joe Biden's connections to overseas companies, his actions involving corruption in Ukraine and more.

But two U.S. senators investigating some of the incidents involved have been told by the Secret Service the federal agency cannot find emails or other records regarding its work to arrange travel for Hunter Biden while Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama.

Now a news agency, Just the News, has suggested the Secret Service look in the drive for the laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

Because that's where Just the News chief John Solomon found some of those absent emails.

It is Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who have been trying to obtain some of that information about Hunter Biden, only to be met with a response from Secret Service Director James M. Murray that, "The Secret Service worked extensively with your committees, and agreed to search parameters provided by your office as to identify communications regarding Mr. Biden's travel. These search parameters did not yield communications for the years 2010, 2011, or 2013."

But Solomon has reported, "In fact, Just the News found about five dozen emails between Hunter Biden and his Secret Service handlers on the FBI-seized laptop for those same years, as well as other ones in other years that Senate investigators said they had not previously seen."

The report cited one from April 28, 2011, when Secret Service agent Yvonne DiCristoforo wrote to Hunter Biden, "Hunter, when you have some free time, I would like to discuss the Monterrey trip with you. I have some specific information to provide you that we received from our Mexico City office. I know you are out of the office this evening, but if you could contact me at your convenience, I would appreciate it."

The significance of the email, the report explained, is that the Secret Service claimed to be unable to find it.

The Just the News investigation also found some emails that "veered into the sort of politics or personal favors most Americans might not expect from the Secret Service."

In one case, DiCristoforo told Hunter Biden that an airline pilot, identified as "The Capt," had "wanted to pass to you that he is a Democrat. I think he is a fan."

Also, there was the "favor" Biden wanted in March 2013, the report said.

That would be to apply pressure on police to help out a friend on a security matter.

Hunter Biden told agent Charles Marino, "C- below is an email from a friend of mine in NYC. He is a part of a basketball league named in honor of a deceased friend. The league is largely Jewish and many people including the family have been receiving these (see below) disturbing messages (in NYC, Long Island and NJ). They can't get any local law enforcement attention for some reason, even though the threatening messages continue. Is there someone you know in law enforcement DA's office or police that he could speak to that would help them take action?"

A spokesman for the Secret Service and its parent agency, the Homeland Security Department, did not immediately respond to emails Tuesday from Just the News seeking comment, Just the News reported.

But the senators were not happy.

"For years, Sen. Johnson and I have been trying to get a clear picture of Hunter Biden's communications with the Secret Service when he was under their protection," Grassley said in a statement to Just the News. "The Secret Service says they don’t have records for three years during Hunter Biden's time as a protectee, but I have reason to believe they do. In fact, I suspect there was also communication between Secret Service employees and Hunter Biden even after his protection ended. The Secret Service needs to come clean, and I intend to get to the bottom of this discrepancy."

The emails are from a laptop a Delaware repair shop owner reported was abandoned by Hunter Biden in 2019. It was turned over to the FBI as part of a probe of Hunter Biden's business operations. He has confirmed he is under federal investigation, apparently over his taxes.

Among Hunter Biden's escapades was his service on the board for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

WND reported just weeks ago the conclusion that his presence there – at a fee reported to be tens of thousands of dollars a month, did, in fact, "undercut" U.S. foreign policy goals of fighting corruption there.

Hunter Biden's deal came while Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama and raised eyebrows as he had no experience in the gas industry. It was viewed by some as an attempt to buy influence through Joe Biden's position in the U.S. government.

That's because it came just as Joe Biden was handling America's Ukraine policy for Obama, and its results included Joe Biden's demand that Ukraine fire the prosecutor looking into alleged misbehavior in Burisma's operations.

The results were detailed by Joe Biden himself, who, on a trip to Ukraine for Obama, told officials there he would withhold $1 billion in American aid if they didn't fire the prosecutor, Victor Shokin.

He was fired.

And Joe Biden bragged about it.

An email that was concealed from the public for years was from a top U.S. State Department in Kiev, George Kent, and confirmed Hunter Biden's business schemes in Ukraine "undercut" U.S. efforts to fight corruption.

