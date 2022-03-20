Report: Putin's overthrow being planned, FSB head identified as possible successor

An unconfirmed report indicates that a restive Russian elite could overthrow Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv Independent, which is hardly unbiased, tweeted a morsel that could not be verified.
“Ukraine’s military intelligence claim that Russia’s elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries. Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin’s successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence,” it tweeted.
Advertisement - story continues below
⚡️Ukraine’s military intelligence claim that Russia’s elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries.
Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin’s successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 20, 2022
TRENDING: Not smooth: Network 'airbrushes' photo of transgender swimmer
The possibility of such a step was bandied about by Steven Hall in an Op-Ed for The Washington Post.
"The real threat to Putin comes from the siloviki, a Russian word used loosely to describe Russia’s security and military elite. These are people like Nikolai Patrushev, currently the secretary of the Russian security council, and Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), as well as other current and former senior security officials," he wrote.
"Men like Patrushev and Bortnikov not only possess hard power, but they know how to use it and are inclined to do so. The FSB includes around 160,000 members of the Border Guard service, as well as thousands of armed personnel with law enforcement authorities. But the strength of the FSB comes not only from its ability to do violence; the organization is also highly secretive. FSB officers are skilled at working clandestinely, keeping their most sensitive operations strictly compartmented to small groups. Putin understands this better than most: He once ran the organization himself," Hall wrote.
"The invasion of Ukraine has triggered a withering response that threatens the viability of the Russian state. As in 1991, the country is at grave risk. The siloviki, watching the slow-motion dissolution of the kleptocratic autocracy that has kept them in power for the past three decades, have the ability to end Putin’s regime. They may decide to act," he wrote.
Advertisement - story continues below
Putin has shown zero tolerance for public opposition to the war, jailing protesters who continue to swell on Russian streets, according to The New York Times.
“The Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out like a fly that accidentally flew into their mouths,” Putin said last week in announcing a new crackdown against anyone opposing him. “I am convinced that such a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to respond to any challenges.”
That has resulted in vast numbers of Russians fleeing the county.
More than 25,000 have fled to Georgia, a former Soviet republic, according to the BBC.
Those remaining behind live in a world of highly regulated information, according to The Washington Post.
Advertisement - story continues below
Amid state TV that talks about Nazis in Ukraine, many Russians are circumventing the official ban on connecting to social media that tell the rest of the world what is actually happening.
Mikhail Shevelev, a Moscow-based journalist, talked of “shock, hatred and depression,” of the “drastic” divide among Russian citizens who only know what Putin’s government tells them and those who are fully informed.
“It’s really difficult for anyone — even Russians who do not live in Russia — to understand the scale of absolutely illogical perceptions of information and outright lies,” he said.
An associate of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny agreed with the end result predicted by the Kyiv newspaper, but not the timetable, according to The Independent.
Advertisement - story continues below
“The war is not popular and the economic decline is not going to be popular. I think it brings forward the demise of Putin’s regime,” Vladimir Ashurkov, chief executive of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said.
“I think we will see increasingly widespread dissent in the business and political elite, and mass dissatisfaction in the population – I think this will lead to big political change,” Ashurkov said.
“I think that it’s likely that we see a real change of government within five years. At what cost? How exactly will it happen? That remains to be seen,” he said.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]