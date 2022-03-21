Republicans registering new voters at gas stations as prices surge

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation
The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a voter registration initiative at gas stations across the country, drawing attention to rising gas prices under President Joe Biden’s leadership.
“We are registering voters across the country who are tired of Biden’s Gas Hike!” the RNC said Monday on Twitter. “Coming to a gas station near you!”
The effort began with a Saturday event in Arizona, according to The Hill. “Arizonans are frustrated with paying the record-high gas prices we’ve seen recently, this is an issue that affects almost every single Arizonan,” said the communications director for Arizona’s RNC, Ben Petersen, according to The Hill.
“Want lower gas prices? Vote Republican!” the RNC wrote in another Monday tweet.
The average nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline reached an all-time high at just over $4.10 in early March, according to energy analytics firm GasBuddy. Uber and Lyft even began adding surcharges for high gas prices on March 14.
The White House blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for soaring gas prices, but Republicans have focused on Biden’s energy policies, such as revoking the Keystone XL Pipeline’s federal permit, as the root cause of rising prices.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
