Russia accused of funding green groups to assure demand for its energy

Russia stands accused of funding green groups in the West in order to assure a continued demand for its own energy products, like oil and natural gas.
It is at the Gatestone Institute that Drieu Godefridi, a jurist and philosopher at Saint-Louis University of Louvain, explained the claims.
Advertisement - story continues below
He cited a recent report from the Foundation for Political Innovation in Paris, whose director, Dominique Reynié, said: "We have found Gazprom [Russia's energy company] funding in particular environmental NGOs, which furnished certain European countries with ministers -- Belgium for example -- who then evidently embarked on a sort of return of favor by defending an exit from nuclear power."
Godefridi said the charges aren't completely new, as The Guardian several years ago quoted NATO's secretary general, at the time, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, accusing: "I have met allies who can report that Russia, as part of their sophisticated information and disinformation operations, engaged actively with so-called non-governmental organizations – environmental organizations working against shale gas – to maintain European dependence on imported Russian gas."
TRENDING: North Korea's forbidden missile launch fails miserably: report
Godefridi said, "Below Europe's soil lie large reserves of shale gas, also known as bedrock gas. The exploitation of these natural gas reserves would have substantially reduced Europe's purchases of, and dependence on, Russia's gas – in particular on its gas giant, Gazprom. The same is true of nuclear power, which offers Westerners an abundant, non-CO2-emitting energy source as an alternative to Russian gas."
Those factors, he said, set up the situation that has the Russian government "mounting a vast disinformation campaign against shale gas and nuclear power in the West, by massively financing the groups most likely 'naturally' to oppose it: environmentalist organizations."
Advertisement - story continues below
The column reported two American lawmakers, Reps. Randy Weber and Lamar Smith, several years ago wrote to then Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to insist on an investigation into the funding of U.S. environmental activists by the Russian Federation.
At the time, the Hill confirmed, "The letter notes that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton complained in a speech to a private audience in 2016, 'We were even up against phony environmental groups, and I'm a big environmentalist, but these were funded by the Russians ...'"
The members of Congress explained that Russia gave money to a shell company in Bermuda, which then donated to American organizations, including environmental activists.
The commentary identified the "Sea Change Foundation " as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) private not-for-profit organization that must disclose funds it gets from abroad but nothing more.
Just last week, Reps. Jim Banks and Bill Johnson wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to call for an investigation of "the reported Russian manipulation of American 'green groups' that are seemingly funded with 'dark money' (anonymous donations)," the commentary said.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Russia spent millions promoting anti-energy policies and politicians in the U.S.," Banks charged.
"Now, thanks to Biden's war on domestic energy, U.S. oil production has dropped 10%, pushing up prices and enriching and emboldening Putin before he invaded Ukraine.... Unlike the Russia hoax, Putin's malign influence on our energy sector is real and deserves further investigation."
The letter revealed Sea Change got half of its annual income of $23 million from a shell corporation in the Bahamas that is tied to the Russian government.
"Sea Change then passed that money to groups like the Sierra Club and the Center for American Progress who lobbied strongly against fracking and pro-energy policies, to reduce competition with Russian oil and gas," the commentary said.
Advertisement - story continues below
It explained, "Russia also used its state media and social medial disinformation campaigns to attack America's energy industry. Russia Today is especially focused on energy policy. According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Russia Today's coverage 'is likely reflective of the Russian Government's concern about the impact of fracking and US natural gas production on the global energy market and the potential challenges to Gazprom's profitability.' In 2021, after Biden's first year in office, Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company, earned record profits."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]