Russia has lost its power over NASA and in the space business

Putin is alienating International Space Station partners

Published March 5, 2022 at 8:09pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Russia continues to degrade its role in the space industry, alienating itself from international customers it has long supplied space resources to because President Vladimir Putin refused to back down from the attack on Ukraine.

Since Russia began its invasion last week, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin refused to launch a UK-satellite company’s payloads and stopped supplying Russian-built rocket engines to U.S. customers and threatened to cut ties with its International Space Station partners, including NASA.

The most delicate ongoing space policy issue is the International Space Station.

