Russian forces 'fire rockets at SECOND nuclear facility'

(DAILY MAIL) -- Russian forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in the city of Kharkiv that contains nuclear material and a reactor which could lead to a 'large-scale ecological disaster' if hit, according to Ukraine's national security service.

The service said on Facebook on Sunday that the Russians were firing at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology from Grad launchers.

Missiles fired from Grad launchers do not have precise targeting, raising concern that one could damage the reactor and release deadly radiation across Europe.

The science institute houses the Neutron Source nuclear research facility and contains 37 nuclear fuel cells in its core, according Ukrainian foreign minister Emine Dzheppar.

