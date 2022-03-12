Schools 'lying' about grades for decades, alleges reporter

(FOX NEWS) – On the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today," host Tucker Carlson spoke with reporter Luke Rosiak about his new book "Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education."

Rosiak told Carlson that while researching the book, he uncovered allegations that teachers in places like Northern Virginia have been teaching in alignment with standardized testing and not with the goal of making students proficient in their grade levels.

"These schools have been lying for decades. That's one of the most amazing things that I was struck by when I was researching this book is, what we're seeing now with coronavirus and transgender stuff, and CRT, it's just a symptom of what they've been doing for decades," Rosiak said. "They've just been lying. And they lie about student achievement. That's the main thing."

Read the full story ›