See confrontation of top scientist who hid truth about ivermectin

At a time when the nations of the world were recording about 15,000 COVID deaths per day, Dr. Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool was about to publish a meta-analysis for the World Health Organization and other leading health agencies indicating the remarkable effectiveness of a repurposed drug in treating COVID-19, reducing hospitalization by some 80%.

But when he published his highly influential pre-print paper on Jan. 18, 2021, his stated conclusion didn't match the study's findings.

Instead of urging physicians around the world who were desperate for solutions to try the safe and effective drug, Hill wrote: "Ivermectin should be validated in larger appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities."

The English researcher's turnabout didn't go unnoticed.

A colleague, Dr. Tess Lawrie, confronted Hill in a remarkable Zoom video conversation that was recorded and featured in a short documentary produced by Oracle Films.

Lawrie, the director of the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy at the University of the Witwatersrand in Bath, England, got Hill to admit that his non-profit sponsors, UNITAID, pressured him to alter his conclusion.

UNITAID bills itself as a "global health agency." It's funded by vaccine promoters such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which committed $120 million to an expensive ivermectin competitor, a Merck drug called molnupiravir. Some medical scientists have warned that the genotoxic molnupiravir could cause viral mutants and worsen the pandemic.

"I think I'm in a very sensitive position here," Hill told Lawrie.

She replied, "Lots of people are in sensitive positions; they're in hospital, in ICUs dying, and they need this medicine."

It turned out that the University of Liverpool received $40 million from UNITAID just four days before the publication of Hill's study.

Lawrie noted to Hill that is not a clinician.

"You're not seeing people dying every day. And this medicine prevents deaths by 80%. So, 80% of those people who are dying today don't need to die because there's Ivermectin."

Hill argued that the National Institutes of Health would not agree to recommend ivermectin.

"Yeah," Lawrie replied, "because the NIH is owned by the vaccine lobby.

"This is bad research. So at this point, I am really, really worried about you," she said.

"OK," Hill said, visibly uncomfortable. "Yeah. I mean, it's a difficult situation."

"No, you might be in a difficult situation. I'm not because I have no paymaster," Lawrie said. "So, how long are you going to let people carry on dying unnecessarily -- up to you? What is the timeline you've allowed for this, then?"

Hill said the study needs to go to the WHO, NIH, the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

"And they've got to decide when they think enough is enough," he said.

Lawrie emphasized time is of the essence.

"You'd rather ... risk loads of people's lives?" she asked.

"Do you know if you and I stood together on this, we could present a united front and we could get this thing. We could make it happen," Lawrie said. "We could save lives; we could prevent people from getting infected. We could prevent the elderly from dying."

She said that as a doctor, she is "going to save as many lives as I can."

"And I'm going to do that through getting the message [out] on ivermectin."

But "your work is going to impair that," Lawrie told Hill.

"You seem to be able to bear the burden of many, many deaths, which I cannot do," she said.

Lawrie wanted Hill to identify the UNITAID author who changed his conclusions.

"Well, it’s just the people there," Hill began. "I don't. ... "

Lawrie pressed further.

"Could you please give me a name of someone in UNITAID I could speak to, so that I can share my evidence and hope to try and persuade them to understand it?"

Hill said he would have to think about it.

"But, I mean, this is very difficult, because I'm, you know, I've got this role where I'm supposed to produce this paper and we're in a very difficult, delicate balance," he said. " ... Yeah, it’s a very strong lobby."

Hill promised he would need about six weeks to resolve the stalemate and get ivermectin approved.

"How many people die every day?" Lawrie asked.

"Oh, sure. I mean, you know, 15,000 people a day," he replied.

"Fifteen thousand people a day times six weeks," Lawrie said.

She noted that every other country was getting ivermectin, except for the U.K. and the United States, "because the U.K. and the USA and Europe are owned by the vaccine lobby."

"My goal is to get the drug approved and to do everything I can to get it approved so that it reaches the maximum," Hill vowed.

Lawrie concluded: "You're not doing everything you can, because everything you can would involve saying to those people who are paying you: 'I can see this prevents deaths. So I'm not going to support this conclusion anymore, and I'm going to tell the truth.'"

She told Hill he would not get ivermectin approved because of the way his conclusion is written.

"You've actually shot yourself in the foot, and you've shot us all in the foot," she said. "All of ... everybody trying to do something good. You have actually completely destroyed it.

"I don't know how you sleep at night, honestly," said Lawrie.

See the short documentary by Oracle Films:

Lawrie is cofounder of the BIRD panel, an international group of experts dedicated to the transparent and accurate scientific research of ivermectin.

On April 24, 2021, she convened the International Ivermectin for COVID Conference, the Desert Review reported, during which she called for reform of the drug approval process.

"They who design the trials and control the data also control the outcome," she said. "So, this system of industry-led trials needs to be put to an end. Data from ongoing and future trials of novel COVID treatments must be independently controlled and analyzed. Anything less than total transparency cannot be trusted."

Lawrie said the story of ivermectin "has highlighted that we are at a remarkable juncture in medical history."

"The tools that we use to heal and our connection with our patients are being systematically undermined by relentless disinformation stemming from corporate greed," she said. "The story of ivermectin shows that we as a public have misplaced our trust in the authorities and have underestimated the extent to which money and power corrupts."

Lawrie said that had ivermectin being fully deployed in 2020 "when medical colleagues around the world first alerted the authorities to its efficacy, millions of lives could have been saved, and the pandemic with all its associated suffering and loss brought to a rapid and timely end."

Referring to the COVID-19 vaccines, Lawrie charged that "hundreds of millions of people have been involved in the largest medical experiment in human history."

"Mass vaccination was an unproven novel therapy. Hundreds of billions will be made by Big Pharma and paid for by the public," she said. "With politicians and other nonmedical individuals dictating to us what we are allowed to prescribe to the ill, we as doctors, have been put in a position such that our ability to uphold the Hippocratic oath is under attack."

Lawrie proposed that physicians form a new World Health Organization that represents the interests of the people.

"Never before has our role as doctors been so important," she concluded, "because never before have we become complicit in causing so much harm."

