Senators revive probe into Biden family's money ties to Chinese government

Now that the legacy media has recognized – belatedly – that all those details about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and their overseas business operations were not "Russian disinformation," allegations of the family's close money ties to Chinese interests linked to the communist military are being given another look.

The Washington Examiner reported that Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who earlier conducted reviews of financial links between Hunter Biden and China, Ukraine and more, resumed raising concerns about the issue this week in Congress.

Democrats earlier has dismissed a report from the two senators about the Biden family schemes – claiming it was part of an effort to spread Russian disinformation.

TRENDING: Biden to get the hook? 25th Amendment chatter sparked by 'dangerous' remarks

However, many subjects that had been given that label now, in fact, are accepted as fact.

And Grassley told other members of Congress, "Our report exposed extensive financial relationships between Hunter and James Biden and Chinese nationals connected to the communist regime. More precisely, these were Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese government’s military and intelligence services."

One of the focal points was CEFC Energy, a company that is linked to the Chinese government and whose chief, Ye Jianming, was linked to the Chinese military before he was jailed.

"CEFC operated under the guise of a private company but was for all intents and purposes an arm of the Chinese government," Grassley explained. "Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain inroads here in the United States through CEFC and its affiliates."

Is the Biden family guilty of selling out America to China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He said new records are coming soon that will "show additional connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese regime."

He cited as evidence that raises concerns a wire transfer from CEFC to a Hunter Biden company.

"The 2020 Senate report concluded Hunter Biden 'opened a bank account with' CEFC deputy Gongwen Dong to fund a $100,000 global spending spree with his uncle James Biden and James's wife, Sara," the Examiner reported.

Another situation they earlier revealed were questions whether the U.S. government spied on Hunter Biden's convicted Chinese associate Patrick Ho.

Ho, one of Ye's lieutenants, was accused in 2017 of calling James Biden when he was indicted under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act for his role in global money laundering and bribery.

Hunter Biden reportedly had agreed to represent Ho as part of his attempt to develop a liquefied natural gas deal involving tens of millions of dollars.

But the Republicans earlier reported Ye was concerned Ho was being investigated by American law enforcement in 2017 before Hunter Biden "agreed to represent" him.

The report explains CEFC Infrastructure Investment in 2017 sent $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III, a firm linked to Hunter Biden, and then in 2018 Hudson West sent $1 million to Owasco, also linked to Hunter Biden, for "representation" for Patrick Ho.

The senators charged Hunter Biden "was well aware" of Ho's links to communism.

The report also explained Ye was working to build CEFC with investments around the globe, including "ties" to "actors connected" to Putin.

"In 2017, ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski worked with Hunter Biden to create a business dubbed SinoHawk to establish a joint venture with CEFC. The Senate GOP report concluded millions of dollars were instead sent by CEFC to accounts linked to Hunter Biden," the report said.

Johnson said, this week, "Over the course of our investigation into how Hunter Biden used his father’s position and name to enrich himself and his family, the dishonest press published countless stories reporting on the Democrats' false charge that Sen. Grassley and I were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation."

Hunter Biden previously admitted he was under federal investigation, and the New York Times admitted Hunter Biden’s foreign work was being reviewed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!