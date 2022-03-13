Shirley Jones' grandson crashed on cocaine after losing 'The Voice,' then Jesus came

(CBN NEWS) -- Jack Cassidy was 17 years old when he was selected to be a contestant on "The Voice." He was in his element and convinced he could win it all.
But when Jack was cut from the contest, his dreams were dashed, and his life was soon hanging in the balance.
Advertisement - story continues below
"I did one line that night that was—that was too much," says Jack Cassidy. "And I felt my whole body start to shut down and go cold. And my heart started uncontrollably pounding out of my chest."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]