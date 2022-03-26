Single dad receives kidney donation from total stranger who replied on social media

(FOX NEWS) – Two complete strangers are now great friends — because of a kidney and enormous human kindness.
In the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, two dads have developed an irreplaceable bond after one donated a kidney to the other. Steve Sanders, 46, is a single father of two children. Sanders has been living with a very rare genetic condition called uromodulin kidney disease (UKD); his kidneys were slowly failing over time, eventually resulting in his need for dialysis for life — or a kidney transplant.
Sanders decided to search for a kidney donor through a website he created. He shared the info on social media. And that's when Chris Perez, 40, a complete stranger, answered the call and ended up being a perfect match.
