Smartmatic lawsuit against Trump lawyer Sidney Powell dismissed

A judge in New York has dismissed Sidney Powell, who brought multiple legal cases challenging the processes and procedures used by Democrats to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, from a lawsuit brought by one of the several voting machine companies that were offended by concerns about possible inaccuracies in the voting tabulations.

MSN reports that New York State Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen this week dismissed Powell from the Smartmatic lawsuit, even as company officials said they'd brought similar claims against Powell in another jurisidiction.

"We've already filed a lawsuit in D.C. and asked to stay the proceedings until the New York court ruled," a company official said.

The ruling left standing Smartmatic's complaint against Rudy Giuliani, Fox News and several Fox News personalities.

Reuters explained the company alleges it was falsely accused of helping to rig the 2020 results in favor of Joe Biden.

Also dismissed as a defendant was Fox host Jeanine Pirro.

The report explained the company claims the defendants turned it into a "villain" with their allegations its technology helped Biden steal the 2020 race.

Cohen did not rule on the merits but said there was a "basis" for the complaint that the truth was disregarded by those making the claims.

Reuters said, "In a 61-page decision, Cohen said Giuliani's 'barrage' of criticism, including that Smartmatic fixed elections in Venezuela and was up to its 'old tricks' on election night, justified letting some claims against him proceed."

The judge ruled he lacked any jurisdiction over the statements by Powell.

Dominion Voting Systems also is chasing similar claims in court.

Fox has said it is appealing the decision, as the Smartmatic claims are "baseless."

"Fox News also said it planned to file a counterclaim for fees and costs 'to prevent the full-blown assault on the First Amendment which stands in stark contrast to the highest tradition of American journalism,'" the report said.

There were, in fact, a long list of questions that arose over the 2020 results, which Biden won after narrowly capturing a list of swing states.

What is known is that a number of issues remain under investigation, and a coming documentary reveals hundreds of "mules" were hired to dump piles of mail-in ballots in drop boxes during election night's overnight hours.

Also, independent analyses have concluded either of two ways likely "bought" the election for Biden. One was the $420 million Mark Zuckerberg gave to mostly leftist election officials with instructions to recruit voters from Democrat districts, and the other was the collusion by legacy and social media companies that decided to suppress accurate, and damaging, reports about the Biden family international business scandals just before the election.

Further, multiple state and local officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding the handling of mail-in ballots, actions that have since been ruled illegal by courts in those states.

Meanwhile, Just the News has compiled a list of 20 situations that suggest fraud or irregularities in the 2020 election.

They include that Iranian nationals hacked into a state computer election system and stole 100,000 voter registrations and used them to try to intimidate Republicans, a former state Supreme Court justice concluded there was bribery in Wisconsin's election count, there was illegal ballot harvesting in several states, vote signature requirements may have been violated involving 200,000 ballots in Arizona, the widely used ballot drop boxes were, in fact, illegal, foreign voters were found on voter rolls in Texas and Georgia, a number of mail-in ballot strategies were unconstitutional, voter roll laws were not followed and more.



