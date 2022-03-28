A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 rises to extend two-week comeback, Nasdaq adds 1% on tech rally

Oil prices fall following their recent surge due to the geopolitical conflict

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2022 at 4:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay)

(Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose on Monday, extending two weeks of gain, as investors shook off recession concerns and bid tech shares higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points to 34,955.89. The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,575.52. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite added 1.3% to 14,354,90, thanks to a 8% jump in Tesla. The S&P 500 hit its high of the session as crude oil hit its low of the day, down more than 11%.

Oil prices fell on Monday following their recent surge due to the geopolitical conflict. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid about 7% to trade around $106. Brent crude futures settled nearly 7%, lower at around $112 per barrel.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Efforts to bar members of Congress from running for reelection because of Jan. 6 are unconstitutional
S&P 500 rises to extend two-week comeback, Nasdaq adds 1% on tech rally
Florida governor signs 'Parental Rights in Education' bill into law
Biden's budget earmarks billions for energy ... in OTHER nations!
Mitt Romney to get primary challenge from Trump ally?
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×