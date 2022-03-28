S&P 500 rises to extend two-week comeback, Nasdaq adds 1% on tech rally

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose on Monday, extending two weeks of gain, as investors shook off recession concerns and bid tech shares higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points to 34,955.89. The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,575.52. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite added 1.3% to 14,354,90, thanks to a 8% jump in Tesla. The S&P 500 hit its high of the session as crude oil hit its low of the day, down more than 11%.

Oil prices fell on Monday following their recent surge due to the geopolitical conflict. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid about 7% to trade around $106. Brent crude futures settled nearly 7%, lower at around $112 per barrel.

