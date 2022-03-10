Spokane Christians rescue 62 orphans from Ukraine

(REDOUBT NEWS) – Last week a group of dedicated Christians, led by Pastor Matt Shea from On Fire Ministries in Spokane, Washington, flew to the Ukraine to evacuate 62 orphaned children and their two adult caregivers.

With the assistance of more Christians in Poland and Ukraine, they were able to pull the children out of the War Zone they had been living within. It took roughly three days from the time this team of good Christians left Spokane for them to deliver the children to the prearranged facility in Poland.

The children were in an orphanage in Mariupol, one of the very first places hit in the invasion. Pastor Shea told us that he had been on the phone with people in the orphanage when he could hear machine gun fire in the background.

