Stacey Abrams makes cameo appearance on 'Star Trek: Discovery'

(BREITBART) – Hollywood has put its wishful thinking on full display by casting Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) in a cameo role as the president of Earth in the season four finale of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+.
Stacey Abrams appears in the episode’s climactic scene as the president of United Earth, the borderless government that rules over the entire planet. In the episode, she declares Earth as part of the interplanetary Federation.
“United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words,” Abram’s character said, according to a report from Deadline. “There’s a lot of work to do, are you ready for that?”
