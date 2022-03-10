Stories from frontlines show Christians bringing faith, hope amid despair of Ukraine

(FAITHWIRE) – Christian relief organization Convoy of Hope is rushing to meet the diverse needs of a growing influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing into Poland in the wake of Russia’s brutal invasion.

“There’s a sense of hopelessness,” Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope’s national spokesperson and vice president of public engagement, told Faithwire Tuesday.

But his organization, which has set up a warehouse and distribution center in Poland, is working to restore Ukranians’ hopes by providing food, shelter, water, hygiene kits, and other resources to women, children, and families in need.

