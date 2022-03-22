Stormy Daniels forced to pay Trump massive sum

By Harry Wilmerding

Daily Caller News Foundation

After a federal appellate court rejected her bid to reconsider a defamation claim which failed in a lower court, porn star Stormy Daniels sits forced to pay former President Donald Trump a large sum in legal fees, CNBC reported.

Daniels is responsible for paying nearly $300,000 to the former president, CNBC reported. Friday’s ruling is reportedly likely to end the years-long legal fight between Daniels and Trump in the aftermath of her claim that the two had sex once in 2006.

TRENDING: A high-court justice who thinks the Constitution is racist?

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it had no jurisdiction over Daniels’ appeal regarding the attorney’s fees because she did not file a notice of appeal within the required 30-day period of a judge granting the fees to Trump, CNBC reported. The former president reportedly denies ever having sex with Daniels.

Trump praised the court’s decision in a statement late Monday, reiterating his claim that he never slept with the adult film actress, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in.. pic.twitter.com/BPDpdkWEAT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 22, 2022

Is Stormy Daniels a liar? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (316 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump said in the statement. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Daniels said late Monday on Twitter.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!