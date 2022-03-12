A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education PoliticsBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Student gets brutally honest with Biden about the problems of remote learning

Experts warned online classes can have strong impact on children's mental health

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2022 at 2:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden traveled to Philadelphia Friday, where he toured Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School and spoke with students, one of whom expressed gratitude for the return of in-person learning and physical interaction with her friends.

"I want to say thank you to you for letting us go back to school because in computer it was hard to learn about stuff," the student told Biden. "And in person you can see our friends and hug them and can learn more in person."

"Makes a big difference between being in school and on a computer, doesn't it?" Biden responded.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Report: Abortion pills dispensed from address of used car dealership
WHO claims Down syndrome can be 'prevented.' But guess how...
Asst. principal stunned after he's booted for reading book to 2nd graders
Schools 'lying' about grades for decades, alleges reporter
Students demand more online access amid COVID
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×