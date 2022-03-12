Student gets brutally honest with Biden about the problems of remote learning

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden traveled to Philadelphia Friday, where he toured Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School and spoke with students, one of whom expressed gratitude for the return of in-person learning and physical interaction with her friends.

"I want to say thank you to you for letting us go back to school because in computer it was hard to learn about stuff," the student told Biden. "And in person you can see our friends and hug them and can learn more in person."

"Makes a big difference between being in school and on a computer, doesn't it?" Biden responded.

