Students demand more online access amid COVID

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of North Texas has not responded to a petition signed by nearly 4,900 people demanding online class options for all students due to COVID health and safety concerns.
UNT student Hannah Larson submitted the Change.org petition in January addressed to the “executive assistant to the president” demanding online class offerings for all students.
In a tweet she quoted on February 28, Larson cited a claim that “removing virtual options for college classes is ableist,” and “refusing to provide virtual options + recording of lectures is ableist.”
