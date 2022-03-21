A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health Politics U.S.
Supreme Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

Expected to be released in a 'day or two'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2022 at 8:37pm
(ABC NEWS) -- Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an infection, the Supreme Court announced in a statement.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

He was diagnosed with an infection after undergoing tests and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, McCabe said. She did not provide more details on the nature of the infection.

