Supreme Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

(ABC NEWS) -- Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an infection, the Supreme Court announced in a statement.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

He was diagnosed with an infection after undergoing tests and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, McCabe said. She did not provide more details on the nature of the infection.

