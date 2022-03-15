Teacher in hot water for making bizarre sex jokes to students

By Kendall Tietz

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Washington teacher who reportedly made sex jokes to students in class was placed on administrative leave after the district said termination would be too “extreme,” according to KTTH radio host Jason Rantz.

Casey Anderson, a high school chemistry teacher in the Anacortes School District in Washington state, reportedly made sexually suggestive jokes to students about a “cat butt tissue dispenser” in her classroom, including saying that she uses Vaseline to refill it with tissues, Rantz wrote.

A teacher used vasoline and a cat-shaped tissue dispenser to make a sex joke to kids. She’s been formally reprimanded by the district. Exclusive details here: https://t.co/VhqsRtWGr2 pic.twitter.com/xPcxfBYh2f — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 10, 2022

A student asked Anderson how to refill the dispenser, according to the teacher’s early March post on Facebook titled “Things Ms. Anderson Will Hear About From HR,” Rantz reported.

“I pause for a moment, then tell my class, ‘I turn down the lights, put on some soft music and use a LOT of vasoline (sic),'” Anderson reportedly wrote in the post, according to Rantz.

“I may have them retrieved a big container of petroleum jelly I had in my closet (for…reasons…) and placed it right by the cat,” Anderson reportedly wrote, according to Rantz. “Class took a turn after that.”

Several parents reportedly complained about the event, and the teacher admitted that the post accurately reflected her conversation with students, according to Rantz. Parents reportedly said the issue was brought to their attention because Anderson is Facebook friends with students.

The district initially sent Anderson a “letter of reprimand,” as the event did “not merit such an extreme result as termination,” the district told Fox News, explaining that “both the post and the conversation were inappropriate and not tolerated by the district.”

“We received additional complaints regarding the teacher, so put her on administrative leave to allow more time to conduct an investigation,” a district spokesperson told Rantz.

In another Facebook post, Anderson shared a picture of a sign the teacher said she planned to hang in her room that read “making your kids queer since 2020″ because she has “gotta channel the snark somehow,” according to Rantz.

The district did not think the sign was inappropriate for the classroom, according to Rantz.

It is “my understanding is that it appeared on Ms. Anderson’s personal Facebook page, and never in her classroom, nor on any school district-related accounts,” a district spokesperson told Rantz.

Anacortes School District and Anderson did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

