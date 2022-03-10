A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationWEAPONS OF CHOICE
Texas school district arms its teachers, but no one knows who's packing

'If some crazy came in here, could we minimize the damage by being armed?'

Published March 10, 2022
Published March 10, 2022 at 1:47pm
(RED STATE) – It’s a question several years old — should teachers be armed? A Texas school system offers a recent reply: If they’re inclined to be, then yes.

The Grand Saline Independent School District is in its second week of employees holstering heat.

Speaking to the New York Post, Superintendent Micah Lewis laid out the lead-up: “Every time there was a school shooting, me and the board talked about it again. If some crazy came in here, could we minimize the damage by being armed?”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
