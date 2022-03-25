A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Texas teen driving through tornado in viral video credits the Lord for survival

'God gave me another chance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2022 at 12:50pm
Red car drives off after getting flipped in Texas tornado (video screenshot)

Red truck drives off after getting flipped in Texas tornado (video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) – A 16-year-old boy from Elgin, Texas, was on his way home from a job interview at Whataburger when a tornado picked up his truck and threw it “like paper,” he recalled, looking back at the now-viral video of his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

The whole ordeal, teen Riley Leon told KTBC-TV, left him “speechless.” But he credits God for his survival.

“[I’m] grateful I’m here,” said Leon. “[I’m] grateful God gave me another chance, because better things are gonna come in the future. Never let small things bring you down, because bigger things are gonna come.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
