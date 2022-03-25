Texas teen driving through tornado in viral video credits the Lord for survival

(FAITHWIRE) – A 16-year-old boy from Elgin, Texas, was on his way home from a job interview at Whataburger when a tornado picked up his truck and threw it “like paper,” he recalled, looking back at the now-viral video of his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

The whole ordeal, teen Riley Leon told KTBC-TV, left him “speechless.” But he credits God for his survival.

“[I’m] grateful I’m here,” said Leon. “[I’m] grateful God gave me another chance, because better things are gonna come in the future. Never let small things bring you down, because bigger things are gonna come.”

