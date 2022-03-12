Tim Tebow talks about his new book and living 'a life that counts'

(DAILY WIRE) – Tim Tebow shared his thoughts about living “a life that counts” as he talked about his new book “Mission Possible” and said there’s a “reason we all exist.”

The former NFL QB said the one of the reasons he decided to write the book is to “encourage people” and that it’s specifically not titled “Mission Impossible” for a reason, reported Fox News in a piece published Thursday.

“I believe that it is possible for every single one of us to have, to truly have, a life that counts,” Tebow explained. “God created each of us to have a unique, awesome purpose, and it’s why we’re here.”

Read the full story ›