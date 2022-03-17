Tim Tebow's mom shares how she rejected abortion when told she would die

(LIFENEWS) – Pam Tebow is a profile in courage.
As most people know by now, she famously rejected abortion decades ago when told she would die from a major medical condition while pregnant with her son Tim. She ignored the medical advice and gave birth to Tm Tebow, who has gone on to become a Heisman trophy winner, an NFL player, and now a famous television and media personality who promotes life and his Christian faith.
Pam Tebow was recently the keynote speaker at the Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services Seventh Annual Fundraising Banquet. There, she shared the amazing story of how she rejected abortion while her family was in the Philippines on a missionary trip.
