Top Biden donor handed 'millions' in federal contracts

An investigation by the Washington Free Beacon has revealed that one of Joe Biden's top donors "has scored millions of dollars" in federal contracts.
And not just that, he's also been given "a prestigious job" in the White House.
Advertisement - story continues below
The results come from a review of government records by the Free Beacon.
"Biden in September of last year placed close confidant Joe Kiani, the founder and CEO of the medical technology company Masimo Corporation, on the influential President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Kiani's company, which manufactures various medical devices, has received almost $3 million in federal government contracts since Biden took office in 2021. Its contracts include funding from the Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services," the report confirmed.
TRENDING: Clever teacher gives students adorable writing assignment
It explained the post and the contracts came "just a few years after Kiani emerged as one of Biden's biggest benefactors."
For example, in 2017 the Masimo Foundation gave at least $1 million to the Biden Foundation, a donation that was in addition to the $500,000 from Kiani and his wife.
Advertisement - story continues below
Then during the 2020 election Kiani bundled more than $1 million for Biden "and hosted in-person and virtual fundraisers for him," the Free Beacon reported.
Another $750,000 from Kiani went to a pro-Biden super PAC. And Biden's inaugural committee got another $1 million from Kiani's foundation.
The links between the two date back some time, the report said, with Biden delivering an address at a summit assembled by Kiani in 2015 and Biden calling Kiani "one of my closet friends" in 2018.
The close relationship also has caught the attention of the House Oversight Committee, whose member, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., suggested, "Cronyism in any form is wrong."
"For someone who has spent almost 40 years in Washington, you'd think President Biden of all people would know that. Yet here we are, another campaign donor receiving a post in the administration, this time on the prestigious President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. It's important to get to the bottom of this, and I'm happy to help lead that charge." he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Masimo also was the recipient of contracts totaling millions under previous administrations, the report confirmed.
The report explained other Biden family members have financial links to Kiani, including son-in-law Howard Krein who was an officer of a company launched with "investment" from Kiani.
The report also noted the Masimo Foundation has given $350,000 to USA Today for the outlet's "patient safety" reporting, and the publication then wrote about Biden's at-home COVID test kit rollout.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]