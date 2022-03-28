Is this transhumanism guru the false prophet cited in Bible?

Many in the boomer generation still remember where they were when JFK was assassinated. Millennials can all tell you where they were on 9/11. But does anyone remember where they were when Liberace died? I do, because it was the first time I was ever too fearful as a (baby) Christian to publicly agree with a "politically incorrect" statement I believed to be true.

It was Feb. 4, 1987, and I was part of a small group of men who had just been hired to sell knock-off "yellow pages" advertising to businesses in Portland, Oregon. I had heard the news driving in and mentioned it to the group, one of whom was an outspoken Christian. His surprisingly blunt response to my Liberace mention was: "Too bad he went straight to hell." I instantly realized he was probably right, but I was too intimidated by what the others might think of me to admit I too was a Christian who believed that. I felt ashamed, not because I agreed with him, but that my faith was so weak compared to his. It was a milestone in my Christian walk.

Liberace, a piano prodigy from the age of 4, was the most flamboyant homosexual of the 20th century, described in the Daily Mirror in 1956 as "the summit of sex – the pinnacle of masculine, feminine and neuter. Everything that he, she and it can ever want … a deadly, winking, sniggering, snuggling, chromium-plated, scent-impregnated, luminous, quivering, giggling, fruit-flavoured, mincing, ice-covered heap of mother love." Liberace always denied being a homosexual, but was outed by both his former teenage live-in lover/houseboy and by actress Betty White who admitted having many times been his "beard" in public (to give him the façade of heterosexual normalcy). Liberace died of AIDS.

From that day forward I carried on an inner struggle against self-censorship on politically incorrect topics. It was only after years of suffering persecution for my faith as the spokesman for a Christian political organization that fought abortion and the LGBT agenda that I finally won that internal battle and experienced the liberation from the expectations of men that is promised in John 8:36 "So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed." What He offers is not just freedom from the law of sin and death (Romans 8:2), it is the freedom to believe and speak hard truths regardless of what anyone else thinks about it.

Most Christians do not enjoy this freedom, but are bound up in concern about looking good to the world – or at least not looking too bad. And because of that, they are easily controlled by the principalities and powers of the world. For most, all it takes is for an idea or argument to be scorned as foolishness or labeled a "conspiracy theory" and Christians will fall all over themselves distancing themselves from it. The weak-of-faith majority literally hand the power to steer society over to mockers and deceivers who turn every teller of hard truths into a social pariah until only the spinners of official narratives are left to set the tone, define the reality, create the celebrities, teach the children and choose the leaders who make the rules we all must live by.

It all comes down to telling the truth. God IS truth. His creation is reality. His law is perfect. His Word is our command and our comfort, for in it we have every answer to every question if we diligently seek it in loyalty to Him above all other voices.

Here's a hard truth. In all my years of Christian truth-seeking, I have never encountered any person whom I considered a candidate for the false prophet of Matthew 24:24 and 2 Peter 2:1, until now. I'm not talking about the Antichrist, mind you, but the one who prepares the way for the Antichrist and perfects the delusions that enslave the people of the world on his behalf.

That candidate for false prophet is Yuval Noah Harari, a spokesman for the World Economic Forum and "futurist" whose mission is to prepare humanity for "transhumanist" re-creation as a new species. (While Matthew 24:24 and 2 Peter 2:1 describe multiple lesser false prophets, Revelation 16:13 and 20:10 indicate there will be one preeminent False Prophet who operates in partnership with the Antichrist – this is the role to which I see Harari as a likely candidate).

Harari is a "Jewish homosexual," "married" to a sodomy partner, whose vision for the future doesn't just deny the reality and deity of God, it doesn't even acknowledge Him. It is a vision so foreign to biblical truth and so enraptured with the technological potential for human "self-perfection" that it could have been the invention of Artificial Intelligence itself, but is in fact Satan's ancient Luciferian dream of supplanting God – now finally within his grasp.

I've put "Jewish homosexual" in quotes because in God's law equating Judaism to Yahweh-worship, homosexuality is an abomination (Leviticus 18:22), a capital offense (Romans 1:32), and thus "Jewish homosexual" is a self-contradictory phrase like "dry water," a logical impossibility. But there IS a last days "Synagogue of Satan" made up of false Jews, warns Revelation 2:9, and Harari seems well suited to be its rabbi (teacher). I strongly urge you to watch the videos linked above!

I have long contended that Secular Humanism is the only belief system that fits the description of the Antichrist's religion in 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12. It must be so beguiling as to cause people from every faith to embrace it, which is only true of Humanism: a religion that denies it is a religion, but whose deity is man himself, and whose goal is transhumanist "self-perfection" without God's permission or involvement (Genesis 3:22-24). It is the common denominator of the globalist elites regardless of individual church, synagogue, mosque, temple or coven affiliation.

I will be mocked by the world for writing this, and opposed by various preachers of their own set dogmas, but I only care what God thinks.

If you are a Christian who shrinks from admitting these or comparable truths for fear of others' opinions, be warned: suppressing the truth, even to yourself, is "unrighteousness" that leads ultimately to a reprobate mind (Romans 1:18-32). In this era of rising apostasy, characterized by extreme lawlessness and strong delusions, it is easier than ever to be deceived by simply following the crowd. That path leads directly to the Mark of the Beast and the most consequential choice of your Christian life. If you're already this conditioned to submit to the will of man, what makes you think you'll be strong enough to reject the Mark?

Be not deceived! Fear not! Speak truth boldly and trust Jesus (Psalm 15).

