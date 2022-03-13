'Triple-jabbed' Obama tests positive for COVID, but is he lying about shot?

Although he claims to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, Barack Obama announced Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is showing some symptoms.

"I just tested positive for COVID," Obama said on Twitter.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

"Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it's the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again," Obama wrote on Facebook in March 2021, along with video of himself and Michelle Obama getting jabbed. "So I hope you'll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life."

J.D. Rucker at the Liberty Daily suggested Obama may, in fact, be lying about his vaccination status.

"I say he is 'allegedly' triple-jabbed because I've started questioning whether any of the globalist elites are actually getting the COVID injections or if they're lying," Rucker said.

"It's conspicuous that despite the massive number of adverse reactions being reported every day, we never hear about the people at the top of the globalist food chain experiencing negative effects from the jabs they allegedly get. It's just as easy to get jabbed with saline as it is with the so-called 'vaccines.'

"Of course, Obama used this positive test result as an opportunity to claim he's grateful for getting injected and to encourage others to do the same. As we've noted many times, there is no way to know if getting injected mitigated the damage done by COVID on an individual, so when they say they're better at fighting the infection than if they were not vaccinated, they're gaslighting."

