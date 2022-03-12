Trudeau advisor claims Freedom Convoy protestors wanted to overthrow government

(BREITBART) – An advisor to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged that the government was justified in invoking emergency powers last month, claiming Freedom Convoy protestors wanted to overthrow the government.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser Jody Thomas spoke out about the use of the Emergencies Act, which was invoked for the first time in Canadian history by Prime Minister Trudeau last month, to end the weeks-long Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
“The occupation of Ottawa in and of itself was enough,” Thomas insisted at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence earlier this week. “The occupation of Ottawa was dug in. They had supply chains. They had organization. They had funding coming in from across Canada but also other countries,” Thomas continued, alleging that “The people who organized that protest – and there were several factions … there is no doubt – came to overthrow the government,” according to a Globe and Mail newspaper report.
