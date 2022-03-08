Trump pastor Paula White & CityServe literally send plane to help Ukraine as Russia brutalizes nation

This article was sponsored by CityServe.
Pastor Paula White-Cain and the nonprofit CityServe are partnering with other organizations to bring one million meals to Europe to feed Ukrainian refugees.
White -- who is former President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser -- said that Americans need to do more than pray; they must "literally be the hands, heart, and feet of Jesus, and God has made a way."
The partnering organizations in the effort to feed the Ukraine people -- including Paula White Ministries, Mercy Chefs, Intercessors for America, Revival Ministries, Intercessors for Ukraine, Pentecostal Union of Romania and Pentecostal European Fellowship -- have secured a plane.
"That cargo plane will go over to Poland, Romania. We’ll get in Poland. We’ll take the meals there. We’re working with the churches. We’ve got one of the strongest infrastructures, and we will make a difference to the Ukrainian refugees," White said.
"This is costly, but I’ve got to ask you, what is the price of human dignity, compassion, care and showing the love of Jesus and fulfilling scripture?"
BBC reported that more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. Over 1 million of those have gone to Poland.
Over 1,800 volunteers assembled one million meals for the war refugees at City of Destiny church in the Orlando, Florida area during a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday.
White, who is the overseeing pastor of City of Destiny, tweeted Sunday that she was in awe of the humanitarian undertaking God brought together.
The entire effort was stood up in five days, City of Destiny executive pastor Todd Lamphere, who also works with CityServe, told The Western Journal.
I am in awe of God's greatness- We saw more than 1,850 volunteers pack 1,000,000 meals in 24 hours... And when hungry Ukrainian refugees get this hot food and say, "look what the Lord has done," it is because of you! Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/ou7dSx29xW
— Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) March 6, 2022
He credited the nonprofit No Child Hungry with moving mountains to get all the food and packaging materials to the church so quickly.
Lamphere explained that half of the meals are breakfast with apple cinnamon oatmeal as the main component and the other half are pasta-based dinners.
The meals will be distributed primarily in Poland, Romania and, perhaps, Ukraine itself, Lamphere told The Western Journal.
CityServe posted on its Facebook page that their leadership team arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday and is working with one of the largest church networks in Europe to coordinate food distribution.
White made clear in a statement that the one million meals is just the first step.
"We met our first goal of getting and packaging an initial distribution of 1 MILLION MEALS to go to Poland and Romania for the Ukrainian refugees to get food and relief to them as fast as possible, but we need everyone who has a heart to make a difference and change lives to give whatever they can- because the need is great!" the pastor said.
