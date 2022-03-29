Trumpify the GOP – defeat all RINOs!

Remaking a political party is difficult, but essential now as the entrenchment of a few liberal Republicans has become intolerable. Never before has anyone improved and remade a political party as Donald Trump is doing, and failure is not an option.

An obstacle is the tradition of Republican primary voters reelecting incumbents. Of the 152 primary challenges to state Republican legislators so far this year, not a single one of the incumbents has lost.

But none of those challengers had Trump's endorsement. In the next few months, many primary challengers in battleground states will have Trump's endorsement which gives them a fighting chance.

This Saturday Trump will speak in Michigan, a state that he won in 2016 but was taken from him in 2020 without any post-election audit. Trump reportedly won 370,000 more votes in Michigan in 2020 than in 2016, but based on a deluge of inadequately verified mail-in ballots, Biden was declared the winner.

Michigan gets cold in the wintertime and depends heavily on energy and on gasoline-powered cars that can run in frigid weather. A study by AAA showed that when temperatures drop to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, which is common in Michigan where winter extends into April, the range of an electric car drops by 41%.

Conservatives should drive that issue to the bank in a state built on selling Corvettes and Mustangs. Pressing on the gas pedal should convert Michigan to the Republican side as West Virginia has, with its dependency on traditional energy.

Trump won West Virginia by a whopping 39 points in 2020, and he won Ohio by more than 8 points. Next-door Michigan should become solidly Republican too, thanks to Trump.

The biggest difference between Michigan and its neighboring Ohio is not demographics, which are similar, but the liberal Republican officeholders in Michigan. Only 10 Republicans in the entire country voted for the second impeachment of Trump, but two of them were from Michigan.

Both inherited family fortunes, to which few can relate: RINO Fred Upton is an heir to the Whirlpool washing machine fortune, while his fellow pro-impeachment Republican Peter Meijer benefits from his ancestors' supermarket chain wealth. Trump backs challengers to both in the primary, which will be held on Aug. 2.

"Michigan demands better," declared the 14th Congressional District Republican Executive Committee about both. "This call for censure now joins other requests made across the state that made the same request of the Michigan Republican Party."

Upton and Meijer were two of only nine Republicans who voted to hold conservative Steve Bannon in contempt. RINOs also voted to establish the Pelosi-controlled House Select Committee, a group of Trump-haters that voted on Monday to improperly recommend criminal contempt charges against two top law-abiding aides of Trump, the conservative Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino.

The liberal infiltration of Republican leadership in Michigan has frustrated progress there. It is overdue for Republican voters to oust the RINOs in their primaries, to turn Michigan into a red Republican state as nearby Ohio and West Virginia are.

Advancing that goal, Trump has endorsed 10 state legislative candidates in Michigan, the most of any state, in addition to endorsing in five congressional races and two candidates for high office there.

Likewise, Trump is remaking the Georgia Republican Party, with his high-profile rally there last Saturday amid his endorsement of several candidates for high statewide offices. But an obstacle is how money is pouring in from liberals to try to reelect anti-Trump politicians, such as the Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Out-of-state money rains down on liberal Republicans who need to be voted out of office by conservative primary voters. Liberals see what is at stake in these primaries, and they realize that if they can prop up a RINO in his primary, then the left prevails no matter who wins the general election.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has raised more than $7 million, the vast majority of it from outside of the state she is supposed to be representing, Wyoming. Her opponent should expose Cheney as a tool of the left at this point and demand that Cheney return donations by liberals to her campaign.

As the anti-Trump Republicans take money from the left, they become beholden to the liberal agenda on issues that count most. Trump is doing everything he can to fumigate the GOP from this infestation by the left, and he needs all hands on deck to right the ship as the left increases its attempt to hijack it.

With liberal control of Big Tech, Hollywood and the media, liberal political donations are as much as 50 times larger than conservative political donations. The only antidote to the pestilence upon the Republican Party by the left is the assertion of the Trump brand, supporting whom he has endorsed.

