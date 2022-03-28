TV ad hammers NCAA for allowing males into women's sports

The transgender agenda to normalize the idea that people can choose whether to be male or female has been surging across America ever since the Supreme Court invented a "right" to same-sex "marriage" several years ago.

Demands routinely are made by participants in the socio-sexual movement that men who say they are women be allowed to access women's facilities, such as restrooms and locker rooms in health clubs and schools.

One of the biggest disputes that the agenda has triggered has been the fight over Lia Thomas, who was born male but claims to be female – and so is being allowed to compete on the Pennsylvania womens swim team in NCAA competition.

But the reaction now is growing, to the point there's a new television commercial out blasting the movement's goals.

The Daily Wire explains the 30-second ad is from Ohio Republican Senate candidate Jane Timken.

Called "Compete," it shows Timken's background as a former female college athlete, and charges that the NCAA by allowing males to compete in women's sports is another failure of President Joe Biden and Democrats.

"As a mom and former college athlete, I know how important women’s sports are. They teach our girls to be winners," the candidate said. "But the Biden Democrats want to force our daughters to compete against men in the pool and on the court."

Also joining the protest against the agenda for having men in women's athletics was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed a proclamation that Emma Weyant, of Sarasota, was "the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle" at the NCAA finals.

That was despite the fact that Lia Thomas came in first in the race.

On social media, DeSantis was clear, "By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud. In Florida, we reject these lies…"

By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud. In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle. pic.twitter.com/tBmFxFE3q6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

The Daily Wire also compiled a list of other athletes' reactions.

"My name is Reka Gyorgy from Hungary. I am a 2016 Rio Olympian, represented Virginia Tech for the past 5 years, a 2 time ACC champion, 2 time All-American and 3 time honorable mention All-American," Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy told the NCAA in a letter.

"With all due respect, I would like to address something that is a problem in our sport right now and hurting athletes, especially swimmers. Everyone has heard and known about transgender [swimmer], Lia Thomas, and her case including all the issues and concerns that her situation brought into our sport.

"She is doing what she is passionate about and deserves that right," Gyorgy wrote. "On the other hand, I would like to critique the NCAA rules that allow her to compete against us, who are biologically women."

