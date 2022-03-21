TV commentator accuses senator of trying to get Supreme pick 'killed'

Democrats, when Republican President Donald Trump's nominees to the Supreme Court were undergoing Senate hearings, repeatedly suggested they were part and parcel of crimes such as lying and rape.

But now that Democrat Joe Biden has nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the high court, based on her qualifications of being black and a woman, leftists apparently are demanding that no questions be raised.

That's according to George Washington University law professor and popular commentator Jonathan Turley.

It's because of the wild claims made recently by MSNBC commentator Elie Mystal.

Mystal, in fact, "accused Sen. Josh Hawley of trying to kill Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson," Turley explained. "His weapon: a question about her prior legal positions."

There have been numerous questions about Jackson's softness on crime, and especially her accommodations to child pornography case defendants. Jackson in the past has lobbied to have a minimum prison term eliminated.

One of those raising those questions was Hawley.

"Mystal saw not senatorial interest but homicidal intent in such questions," Turley wrote. "He declared on MSNBC that Hawley is 'trying to get [Judge Jackson] killed.'"

Turley explained "Hawley's murderous plot" was because of his interest in Jackson's record while she was on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Mystal's jumped overboard with, "What Josh Hawley is doing. Let’s be very clear. What Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this is he’s trying to get her killed. He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee."

Turley noted Mystal previously has been caught in an extremist position, with his comments that the U.S. Constitution is "trash" and racially inflammatory comments.

Further, "Mystal previously stated that white, non-college-educated voters supported Republicans because they care about 'using their guns on black people and getting away with it,'" Turley noted.

He explained, "Just take a ride on this crazy train. Hawley is trying to get Jackson killed by raising her positions on sentencing because (1) he is alleging that she is soft on crimes like child pornography; (2) Pizzagate involved claims of child sex-trafficking; (3) an unhinged man was convicted for brandishing a gun outside of the pizzeria; and (4) Jackson sentenced the man. Got it?"

"Under Mystal’s logic, Republicans could object that Democratic senators were trying to murder Amy Coney Barrett when they alleged that she was being put on the court to help rig the election for Trump. After all, GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and other members of Congress were shot by James Hodgkinson, 66, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders…" he wrote.

