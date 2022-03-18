U.S. corporations promising money to help workers get abortions

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Corporations, including Citigroup, Apple and Match, are helping their employees undergo abortions in light of new, state-level restrictions.

Citigroup announced a policy of covering travel costs for U.S.-based employees seeking abortions “in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states” in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The policy will cover airfare and lodging, according to Bloomberg.

“This is the right thing to do,” Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday on Twitter of the Citigroup policy. “We need more of this from corporate America.”

Citigroup is not the first company to go out of its way to help employees get abortions after the Supreme Court declined to strike down the Texas Heartbeat Act, which bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Apple said it was “actively monitoring the legal proceedings challenging the uniquely restrictive abortion law in Texas,” and it told employees the company would pay for them to travel for abortions in an internal document in September 2021, TechCrunch reported.

Texas-based Match Group, which owns dating sites Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge, told its employees it was creating a fund to cover travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state abortions in September 2021, according to Wired.

Salesforce, a customer relations software company, told thousands of employees in September 2021 it would it would help them relocate in light of the Texas law, CNBC reported.

“Citigroup’s decision to finance the murder of unborn children with a heartbeat is appalling, but not surprising, considering its past adoption of far-left causes,” Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas told Bloomberg. He also recommended that Texas families “avoid entrusting their finances with Citibank and other companies that are hostile to them and their values.”

Citigroup, Apple, Match and Salesforce did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

