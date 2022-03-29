U.S. military wants artificial intelligence to replace human decision-making in battle

(WASHINGTON POST) -- When a suicide bomber attacked Kabul International Airport in August last year, the death and destruction was overwhelming: The violence left 183 people dead, including 13 U.S. soldiers.

This kind of mass casualty event can be particularly daunting for field workers. Hundreds of people need care, the hospitals nearby have limited room, and decisions on who gets care first and who can wait need to be made quickly. Often, the answer isn't clear, and people disagree.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) - the innovation arm of the U.S. military - is aiming to answer these thorny questions by outsourcing the decision-making process to artificial intelligence. Through a new program, called In the Moment, it wants to develop technology that would make quick decisions in stressful situations using algorithms and data, arguing that removing human biases may save lives, according to details from the program's launch this month.

Read the full story ›