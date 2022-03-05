U.S. Navy recovers crashed F-35C from South China Sea

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – The United States Navy recovered an F-35C from the South China Sea on Wednesday after it crashed during routine flight operations earlier this year.

According to a press release from the Commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, the fleet’s Task Force (CTF) 75 and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) “successfully retrieved the F-35C Lightning II aircraft.”

The aircraft was recovered from a depth of around 12,400 feet by a team from CTF 75 and the NAVSEA’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), which worked from the diving support construction vessel Picasso.

