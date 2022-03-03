Ukraine reports Zelensky assassination attempt by Chechen special forces failed

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – Ukrainian officials reported Tuesday that an assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky by a Chechen special forces unit has failed, according to the Washington Examiner.

Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said in a Telegram message that leaders were well aware of the special operation” by the unit known as the “Kadyrovites” to kill Zelensky.

“I can say that we have received information from [Russia’s Federal Security Service], who today do not want to take part in this bloody war. And thanks to this, I can say, Kadyrov’s elite group was destroyed directly,” Danilov said.

