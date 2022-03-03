A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ukraine reports Zelensky assassination attempt by Chechen special forces failed

'Kadyrov's elite group was destroyed directly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2022 at 4:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Chechen fighters

Chechen fighters

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – Ukrainian officials reported Tuesday that an assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky by a Chechen special forces unit has failed, according to the Washington Examiner.

Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said in a Telegram message that leaders were well aware of the special operation” by the unit known as the “Kadyrovites” to kill Zelensky.

“I can say that we have received information from [Russia’s Federal Security Service], who today do not want to take part in this bloody war. And thanks to this, I can say, Kadyrov’s elite group was destroyed directly,” Danilov said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Minneapolis patrol officers down by more than half
Ukraine reports Zelensky assassination attempt by Chechen special forces failed
Art collectors call for boycott of Russian-owned auction house
Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores, 4-star shops
Little-known Ukrainian industry threatens to make global chip shortage far worse
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×