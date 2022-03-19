Ukraine supply chain 'falling apart' amid growing refugee crisis, U.N. officials say

(FOX NEWS) – Ukraine's food supply chain is "falling apart" with trains and bridges destroyed and supermarket shelves empty amid a swelling refugee crisis, according to a U.N. official and data from the agency.

"The country's food supply chain is falling apart. Movements of goods have slowed down due to insecurity and the reluctance of drivers," Jakob Kern, U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) emergency coordinator for the Ukraine crisis, told a Geneva press briefing Friday from Poland.

Meanwhile, 3,270,662 refugees have fled Ukraine as of Friday since Vladimir Putin invaded the country Feb. 24, according to the U.N. Nearly 2 million of those have landed in Poland as the crisis in Ukraine becomes increasingly dire.

Read the full story ›