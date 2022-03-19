Ukrainian ballet dancer dead following injuries from Russian shelling in Kyiv

(FOX NEWS) – Ukrainian ballet star Artem Datsyshyn has died, weeks after being injured in a Russian shelling in Kyiv.

Datsyshyn, who was a principal dancer with the National Opera House of Ukraine died on March, his friend Tatiana Borovik announced on Facebook.

"Friends, I inform everyone who knew Artem Datsishin, Dotsik, that on February 26, he was attacked by the Russianists, was seriously injured, died in the hospital. Farewell my dear man !! I can't express my heartache that is overwhelming me! May your memory be bright!" Borovik wrote.

