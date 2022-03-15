USA Today pick for 'Woman of the Year' is a MAN!

Rachel Levine, the former health secretary for Pennsylvania and now an administrator for the Joe Biden administration, has been named one of the "Women of the Year" by USA Today.

He was put on the list of honorees along with Melinda French Gates, Simone Biles and Kamala Harris, who are women.

According to MSN, Levine was confirmed by the Senate to be assistant secretary of Health.

Levine earlier made headlines when he was named the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. military.

While transgenders live as members of the sex opposite their birth sex, often are legally recognized in that sex, and even can have body-mutilating surgery that purports to affirm their new sex choice, being male or female actually is embedded in the human body at the chromosome level, and doesn't change.

USA Today wrote, "Every day across our country, USA TODAY’s Women of the Year lead and inspire, promote and fight for equity, give others a place to seek help and find hope. They are strong and resilient women who have been champions of change and courage, often quietly, but with powerful results. And often despite their own challenges."

Others on the list are, in fact, women.

The Daily Wire identified Levine in its reporting as a "biological man."

USA Today wrote, about Levine, "Levine, 64, a trained pediatrician, became the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official last March when the Senate confirmed her as assistant secretary of health."

Levine said, in the USA Today report, "I really feel that everything I’ve ever done, whether it was in academic medicine, in education, in clinical research, seeing my patients in my role in public health, in Pennsylvania and now my role nationally…has all led to this moment in terms of helping the nation through this greatest public health crisis that we have faced in over a hundred years."

Levine promoted the celebration of women "of all aspects, of all sizes and shapes."

"Women are absolutely critical in terms of promoting healthy behaviors for themselves and their families and our communities…I think women are often the creators of change. In terms of the changes that we see in our society and our culture, I think that women are those change-makers," Levine said.

Twitter, just last year, locked the account of Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., when he accurately identified Levine as a "man."

Daily Wire reported at the time: "Banks’ Twitter account was locked sometime after he referred to Levine as a 'man' in an October 18 tweet."

And, "Twitter has censored @RepJimBanks for calling HHS' Rachel Levine a man. He will be locked out of his account until he deletes the tweet, 'The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,'" Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan reported.

Levine was confronted at a confirmation hearing by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., about puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries for children.

"Genital mutilation has been nearly universally condemned,” Paul stated. “According to the WHO, genital mutilation is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights. Genital mutilation is considered particularly egregious because, as the WHO notes, it is nearly always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children.

"Dr. Levine, you have supported both allowing minors to be given hormone blockers to prevent them from going through puberty, as well as surgical destruction of a minor’s genitalia," Paul continued.

Levine avoided answering, instead thanking the senator for his "interest."

"Transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed. And if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the assistant secretary of health, I will look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office and discussing the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine," Levine said at the time.

The senator persisted: "Let’s be a little more specific since you evaded the question. Do you support the government intervening to override the parents’ consent to give a child puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and/or amputation surgery of breasts and genitalia?"

Levine did not answer.

