(NEWSBUSTERS) -- To help ring in the first day of CNN+ on Tuesday, Reliable Sources Daily host Brian Stelter brought on CNN’s first two anchors Dave Walker and Lois Hart (a married couple) with the idea that they would tell some stories about the early days at the network and give advice to the hosts on their new streaming service. They did get some of that, but oh man, was it also embarrassing as Walker griped about CNN’s leanings with opinion content and Hart touted her influence in that direction.
“So, 42 years later, do the two of you – now happily retired – do you still watch CNN,” Stelter asked. But little did he know what he just invited.
After announcing that they both still watch “all the time” like “everybody,” Walker disclosed that major difference: “I used to anchor at CNN, now I just yell at CNN.” “Everybody does that too, right,” Hart said as she laughed.
