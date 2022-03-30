A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'I used to anchor at CNN, now I just yell at CNN'

Cable news network's original host sees 'major difference' 42 years later

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2022 at 2:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWSBUSTERS) -- To help ring in the first day of CNN+ on Tuesday, Reliable Sources Daily host Brian Stelter brought on CNN’s first two anchors Dave Walker and Lois Hart (a married couple) with the idea that they would tell some stories about the early days at the network and give advice to the hosts on their new streaming service. They did get some of that, but oh man, was it also embarrassing as Walker griped about CNN’s leanings with opinion content and Hart touted her influence in that direction.

“So, 42 years later, do the two of you – now happily retired – do you still watch CNN,” Stelter asked. But little did he know what he just invited.

After announcing that they both still watch “all the time” like “everybody,” Walker disclosed that major difference: “I used to anchor at CNN, now I just yell at CNN.” “Everybody does that too, right,” Hart said as she laughed.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Apple and Meta gave your personal data to hackers
'I used to anchor at CNN, now I just yell at CNN'
States fighting Biden's prisons-to-streets pipeline for illegal aliens
Biden's anti-fossil fuels agenda predicted to create massive job losses
Congress must vote to stop the Iran deal NOW!
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×