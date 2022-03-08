Verdict is in for Texas man involved at Capitol riot

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the riots of January 2021.
A federal jury in Washington, D.C. deliberated for roughly three hours before they found Guy Wesley Reffitt guilty of five counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, being unlawfully present on Capitol grounds while armed with a firearm, transporting firearms during a civil disorder, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and obstruction of justice.
Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, didn’t testify at his trial, which started last Wednesday. He didn't visibly react to the verdict, although his face was partially covered by a mask.
