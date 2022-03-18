Virginia activist says gun buyback may be ineffective, but they have to show they 'care enough'

(THE BLAZE) – A member of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus in Virginia said it didn't matter if gun buybacks were ineffective because they needed to show the community that they "care enough" to have a gun buyback.

Joel Jones of the HRBC was being interviewed by WVEC-TV about a gun buyback program promoted by his political group when he was challenged about the efficacy of such campaigns.

"It's all part of the bigger plan to reduce gun violence through education and training and we're going to start here," Jones said. "If we stay the course and be consistent with our message and with our actions ... we'll get that violence down."

