Most voters see Biden’s business ties as conflict of interest in Ukraine war!

Joe Biden has a conflict of interest in the Russian war against the Ukraine, a large majority of Americans believe, because of his family's financial ties to the nation.

That's from Convention of the States Action, which did a poll in conjunction with the Trafalgar Group.

The survey contacted more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters March 18-21.

The result? Some 56.1% of Americans responded that they believe there is a conflict for Biden in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The majority of Americans see the obvious; the Biden family has a conflict of interest in regard to Ukraine. This was known before the election, and it’s true today. This is not a partisan issue. It's a simple fact based on Hunter Biden’s seemingly corrupt dealings in Ukraine," said Mark Meckler, p[resident of Convention of States Action.

The poll revealed that only 33% said there was no conflict, and 10.9% weren't sure.

Nearly two of three (64.3%) independents believe there is that conflict, along with 78.1% of Republicans. Some 26.1% of independents and only 11.4% of Republicans say there isn't one.

Even 25.4% of Democrats see that conflict, while 62.3% don't.

It was during the Barack Obama administration, when Joe Biden was vice president, that his son, Hunter Biden, took a job paying tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

At the time the company was under investigation for corruption, and U.S. officials in Ukraine conceded that Hunter Biden's job made their job more difficult.

And while Hunter Biden had no experience in the gas industry, he did have a father who was vice president. The Federalist reported Hunter Biden simply "leveraged" his father's position, as Joe Biden had been assigned by Obama to handle U.S.-Ukraine policy, for the money.

It was on one of Joe Biden's trips to Ukraine that he met with officials and was supposed to announce more financial aid for the country.

But he had to see about that Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, which was writing checks to his son, first.

Joe Biden demanded Ukrainian officials fire the prosecutor, or lose American aid, and they did.

That prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired, according to statements Joe Biden made during a 2018 event, after Biden threatened to withhold a billion-dollar loan guarantee if the Ukrainian government refused to ax Shokin. A video of the event captured Biden recounting the event.

Biden said, "I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours.’ If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b-tch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."

It was the U.S. State Department that has now confirmed Hunter Biden's employment by Burisma was undermining America's anti-corruption message in Ukraine.

