Wall Street analyst: COVID vaccines 'greatest fraud in history'

In a video interview Wednesday with WND, a former Wall Street executive whose analysis of CDC data shows an alarming rise in deaths among Millennials over the past year amid the COVID vaccine rollout said he's hoping to start a national conversation that will penetrate an establishment media "blackout" by emboldening people across government and private industry to speak out.

"That's my goal, to just change the conversation, to give people cover," said Edward Dowd, a former portfolio manager for the multinational investment firm BlackRock.

"Once the subject is broached, you don't sound as crazy, if some other guy said it before you," he told WND.

Dowd and a Wall Street insurance analyst with whom he has teamed, concludes the CDC data show the Millennial generation suffered a "Vietnam War event," with more than 61,000 excess deaths from March 2021 to February 2022.

There was a particularly significant "spike" in mortality in the fall of 2021, he said, that cannot be explained by the delta variant, opioids, suicides or other causes.

"The only signal that makes sense to me is the vaccines," said Dowd, who describes himself as a "futurist" and a "stock picker."

"You don't have to agree with me," he added. "But I'm hoping that this starts a national conversation. And let's have Senate hearings, let's get some experts involved."

Dowd said people are welcome to argue with him.

"But so far the mainstream media doesn't seem to have any interest in what we are saying."

The Millennials, about ages 25 to 40, experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality over that period, Dowd found. It was the highest increase in excess deaths of any age group last year – seven times higher than the Silent Generation, those who are older than 85.

See the video interview with WND:

Dowd said his role mostly is to provide interpretation and analysis of the data while the insurance expert is "doing the heavy lifting" of compiling it.

He said his partner in the project, who has actuarial training, analyzed the insurance industry on Wall Street for seven years. The insurance expert, Dowd said, currently is presenting the data to a financial group and will eventually reveal his identity.

Dowd also has examined the Pfizer clinical trial data provided by whistleblower Brook Jackson, concluding it, and the fact that Pfizer tried to hide it for 75 years, point to "clinical fraud."

Dowd said Jackson "basically was asked to participate in a cover-up," and after blowing the whistle, she was fired.

'This is a big disruption'

In the interview with WND, Dowd discussed the reliability of analyses by investors and insurance companies, who put their wealth at risk, compared to other industries.

"The thing to remember about the insurance industry," he said, "is that they make money by predicting health-care issues and death-rate issues – and they do that fairly accurately, and with precision.

"So any disruption to that upsets their business model," he said. "And this is a big disruption."

In early January, as WND reported, the CEO of a Midwest life insurance company said the industry was seeing the highest death rates in its history, up 40% over pre-pandemic levels. The executive noted a "three-sigma or 200-year catastrophe would be a 10% increase over pre-pandemic levels."

Dowd said the implications of his conclusions are "grim" and "mind-boggling."

"If I am correct – and let's assume I am for the sake of this argument – we have the greatest, colossal financial and human fraud endeavor in the history of the globe."

And it was done with the assistance of governments, the media and tech companies, Dowd said.

"This is a loss of trust in all institutions."

'God has a better plan'

Dowd said he hasn't been approached by anyone in Congress.

"But the good news is that what we've found is being recreated by others," he said. "This is spreading."

Dowd concluded the WND interview with a candid discussion about his faith in God and the divine "coincidences" that led to him being given a platform to speak out.

"I just knew I had to do it. It's the right thing to do. I'm here because I think God put me here," he said.

Dowd recounted a severe trial in his life in which he experienced healing and learned to put his trust in God rather than in himself.

"I have a plan. But God has a better plan. That's what usually happens," he said.

"I just roll with the punches and let him take me where he wants."

